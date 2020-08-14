Search

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

PUBLISHED: 09:06 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 14 August 2020

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Rush hour commuters are facing delays this morning after a crash saw a van left on its side on a main road into the city.

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Police were called this morning to Bracondale, in Norwich, after a silver Ford Transit van rolled and crashed into a wall.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a head injury - though a police spokesman said it was not believed to be serious.

The impact left the van on it side with smashed window, with police on scene clearing debris and controlling passing traffic.

The incident has resulted in heavy tailbacks while police tend to the scene.

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David PowlesPolice on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

There are reports of 20-25 minute delays with traffic queued back to Trowse Bypass.

The van has since been recovered but highways officers and police remain on the scene.

