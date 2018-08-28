Search

Advanced search
Updated

Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

PUBLISHED: 08:52 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 November 2018

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the stretch of the A-road near the village of Wattisfield just before 8am today, Saturday, November 24.

Two fire engines, one from Ixworth and one from Elmswell, were dispatched to deal with the blaze and were able to extinguish the flames using a hose.

Suffolk police also arrived at the scene where the van was burning fiercely.

Officers say that no-one was in the van and no casualties have been reported.

The fire caused a steady build-up of slow-moving traffic along Diss Road which is now begging to clear.

At the time a police spokesman said: “A van of meat is on fire on the A143.

“It is causing some traffic problems.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family woken by ‘cloud of black smoke and flames’ during fire

A fire crew were called to tackle a bin fire in Girling Road in Dereham Picture Leah Brown.

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast