Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the stretch of the A-road near the village of Wattisfield just before 8am today, Saturday, November 24.

Two fire engines, one from Ixworth and one from Elmswell, were dispatched to deal with the blaze and were able to extinguish the flames using a hose.

Suffolk police also arrived at the scene where the van was burning fiercely.

Officers say that no-one was in the van and no casualties have been reported.

The fire caused a steady build-up of slow-moving traffic along Diss Road which is now begging to clear.

At the time a police spokesman said: “A van of meat is on fire on the A143.

“It is causing some traffic problems.”