Van fire causes delays on Thickthorn roundabout

A van fire on the A11, at Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: Matt W Archant

The emergency services have been called to Thickthorn Roundabout after a van burst into flames.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to the A11 at Thickthorn at 4.37pm on Thursday (May 28), following reports of a van fire.

Two appliances, one from Carrow and a second from Hethersett attended the scene.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and thermal imaging equipment to check for hotpots.

Crews left the scene at 5.22pm.

Norfolk police were also called to the scene to help with traffic management.

Following the incident the northbound carriageway of the A11 has been partially blocked, causing delays between Norwich and Wymondham.

