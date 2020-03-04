A47 death crash suspect 'released under investigation'

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon Archant

A van driver arrested after two women died in a two vehicle collision on the A47 Acle Straight has been released under investigation.

The collision on Monday (March 2) involved a white Fiat Ducato van travelling towards Great Yarmouth and a pink Nissan Micra travelling in the opposite direction.

Two women, the driver and passenger in the Micra, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were aged 76 and 78 and believed to be from the local area.

The van driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Great Yarmouth's police investigation centre for questioning.

A spokesman confirmed this morning the man had been released under investigation and that inquiries were continuing.

She added he remained a "person of interest" to the inquiry.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4.50pm on Monday, including the Anglia One helicopter.

The road was closed until 2.15am.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 336 of March 2.





