Van driver arrested following collision

PUBLISHED: 20:44 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:45 02 March 2020

North Norfolk Police were called to the B1149 near Edgefield this evening at 5.05pm, following a collision involving a van. Picture: North Norfolk Police

A man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

North Norfolk Police were called to the B1149 near Edgefield this evening at 5.05pm, following a collision involving a van.

A North Norfolk Police spokesman said the male driver of the van was arrested for failing a roadside test and will be interviewed.

The spokesman added: "The male driver of the van was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and subsequently gave an evidential reading of 55ugs in custody. He will be interviewed once sober so a decision can be made."

The road was closed to allow for the road to be cleared and has since reopened.

