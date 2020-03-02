Van driver arrested following collision

A man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

North Norfolk Police were called to the B1149 near Edgefield this evening at 5.05pm, following a collision involving a van.

A North Norfolk Police spokesman said the male driver of the van was arrested for failing a roadside test and will be interviewed.

The spokesman added: "The male driver of the van was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and subsequently gave an evidential reading of 55ugs in custody. He will be interviewed once sober so a decision can be made."

The road was closed to allow for the road to be cleared and has since reopened.