Van crashes into four vehicles outside pub

A general image of Eaton Street, Eaton, where a van crashed into four vehicles on November 4, 2020. Picture: Google Google

Investigations are ongoing after a van crashed into four vehicles outside a pub.

The collision took place on Eaton Street, Eaton, on the edge of Norwich, just before 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 4.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Eaton Street following a collision outside the Cellar House pub.

“A white Ford Transit van collided with four stationary vehicles. The driver of the van wasn’t injured and the vehicle was recovered. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were also called.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “I can confirm that the EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 9pm regarding an incident on Eaton Street, Norwich. We sent an ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one male patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.”