Van crashes into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road

PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 02 January 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash on Norwich's ring road. Picture: Archant library.

Archant

Emergency services were called after a van crashed into traffic lights on Norwich’s ring road.

Police and firefighters were called to Chartwell Road, near the roundabout with the B1150, at just after 10.45am on Wednesday, January 2.

A Ford Transit van had crashed into the traffic lights.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow joined police at the scene.

The road was closed while the scene was made safe, but police said there were only minor injuries.

