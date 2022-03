The van which crashed into Brundall station this afternoon. - Credit: Greg Chandler

A van has crashed into the entrance to a village train station after it rolled down a road.

The Mercedes Sprinter van rolled down West End Avenue in Brundall before crashing through the station's gates at about 3.45pm today.

Damage to the main gate at Brundall Station. - Credit: Greg Chandler

Despite the crash leaving some debris on the rails, trains have continued to run as normal and no one is thought to have been hurt in the incident.

A broken gate at Brundall Station. - Credit: Greg Chandler