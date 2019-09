Van catches fire near NDR

Firefighters tackled a morning van fire near the NDR. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters tackled a van blaze near the NDR.

The vehicle fire happened on Plumstead Road, Thorpe End, on the edge of Norwich, just after 1.30am on Thursday, September 19.

One crew from Sprowston put out the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the incident took place near the NDR.