News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man in hospital after van and lorry crash on ring road

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:18 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 1:34 PM February 16, 2021
Boundary Road in Hellesdon where a van and lorry crashed on February 16, 2021.

Boundary Road in Hellesdon where a van and lorry crashed on February 16, 2021. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a van and lorry crashed on the ring road next to a pub.

The collision happened on Boundary Road in Norwich close to the Whiffler at around 9.45am on Tuesday, February 16.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man in his 40s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care after the crash.

The man was the lorry driver who suffered suspected minor injuries, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

They added that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction and the van was behind the lorry.

The van driver ended up trapped in his vehicle and was rescued by firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow.

The road was not blocked and the firefighters left the scene at 10.15am.

Most Read

  1. 1 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
  2. 2 Long waits in 'freezing' conditions reported at Norwich vaccine centre
  3. 3 Norwich City Hall bronze doors damaged in pink paint protest
  1. 4 Man found drunk and asleep in car at Shell garage banned from driving
  2. 5 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
  3. 6 Mother's plea to drivers after daughter thrown from pony on country road
  4. 7 Anthony Joshua picks Norwich teenager among 2020 pandemic champions
  5. 8 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  6. 9 Teen told to pay compensation for 100ft crane protest
  7. 10 Retail giant Game closes city centre store

The lorry continued its journey after emergency crews arrived, according to the police spokesperson.



Norfolk Police
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Ringland Estate. Pic: Savills.

'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon