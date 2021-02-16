Man in hospital after van and lorry crash on ring road

Published: 1:18 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM February 16, 2021

Boundary Road in Hellesdon where a van and lorry crashed on February 16, 2021. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a van and lorry crashed on the ring road next to a pub.

The collision happened on Boundary Road in Norwich close to the Whiffler at around 9.45am on Tuesday, February 16.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man in his 40s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care after the crash.

The man was the lorry driver who suffered suspected minor injuries, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

They added that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction and the van was behind the lorry.

The van driver ended up trapped in his vehicle and was rescued by firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow.

The road was not blocked and the firefighters left the scene at 10.15am.

The lorry continued its journey after emergency crews arrived, according to the police spokesperson.







