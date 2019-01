Woman in her 80s taken to hospital following South Norfolk crash

A van and a car were involved in a crash on Harwick Road in Starston, near Harleston. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A woman in her 80s her been taken to hospital following a crash involving a van and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police closed Hardwick Road in Starston near Harleston following the crash just after 11am.

The Peugeot van and Nissan Pulsar car were recovered and the road was re-opened shortly before 2pm.