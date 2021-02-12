News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seven romantic films to watch on Valentine's Day

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:00 AM February 12, 2021   
- Actress Kate Winslet shown in a scene from "Titanic" with actor Leonard DiCaprio. Yearend Pictures

- Actress Kate Winslet shown in a scene from "Titanic" with actor Leonard DiCaprio. Yearend Pictures - Credit: Archant

With Valentine's Day almost upon us, we've compiled a list of seven romantic films you can watch on the special day.

Given that the nation is in lockdown, the romantic occasion may look very different for many this year and even more so if you are unable to mark the day with your loved one in person.

But this list of films may help.

The Notebook

"It's not going to be easy." -  A line I'm sure we can all relate to this year whatever our relationship status. But this modern classic is guaranteed to make you feel something, and possibly even shed a tear.

The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as characters Noah and Allie, who fall in love in the 1940s despite their different backgrounds. 

La La Land

If you're a fan of musicals then this may be for you.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La la Land. Picture Lionsgate

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La la Land. Picture Lionsgate - Credit: Lionsgate

The 2016 film directed by Damien Chazelle features Ryan Gosling, a jazz pianist, and aspiring actress Emma Stone who fall in love while chasing their dreams in Los Angeles.

About Time

A heart-warming comedy about making the most of time, a man unsuccessful in love finds out that his family can travel in time... A skill he uses to find a girlfriend, but his journey is not as easy as he thought.

Pride and Prejudice 

The romantic drama film based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel features Keira Knightley as the lead role of Elizabeth Bennet with Matthew Macfadyen as her love interest Mr Darcy, a rich and proud man who finds himself falling in love with someone below his class.

Edward Ferrow as Darcy and Alex Rivers as Lizzy in the Pantaloons theatre company's comic adaptation

Edward Ferrow as Darcy and Alex Rivers as Lizzy in the Pantaloons theatre company's comic adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: PANTALOONS THEATRE COMPANY - Credit: Archant

Dear John

Based on the 2006 novel by Nicholas Sparks about a soldier, played by Channing Tatum, who falls in love with a young woman while he's home on leave.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum

After he is deployed to war their romance continues through letters.

Grease

Guaranteed to have the song Summer Nights stuck in your head, the musical follows Danny and Sandy's love story after their holiday romance.

A Grease Sing-along is coming to Norwich. Photo: Paramount Pictures

John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease. - Credit: Archant

Titanic

The award winning film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as people of different social classes who find love aboard a ship, based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Titanic at the dockside before her fateful maiden voyage. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Titanic at the dockside before her fateful maiden voyage. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY - Credit: Archant

