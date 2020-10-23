Vacant warehouse is sold for £286,000 at auction

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft was sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A large vacant warehouse with office and storage space has been sold at auction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warehouse, on Commercial Road in Lowestoft, had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia as it went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, October 21.

The detached warehouse, totalling 1,560 sq m, had previously failed to sell at an auction in April.

The property description from the auctioneers had stated: “This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.

“The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.

“There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.”

The vacant detached warehouse premises was sold for £286,000 on a freehold tenure, which was below the expected guide price of £315,000 plus fees.