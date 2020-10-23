Search

Advanced search

Vacant warehouse is sold for £286,000 at auction

PUBLISHED: 08:47 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 23 October 2020

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft was sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft was sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A large vacant warehouse with office and storage space has been sold at auction.

The warehouse, on Commercial Road in Lowestoft, had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia as it went under the hammer as an auction was held online on Wednesday, October 21.

The detached warehouse, totalling 1,560 sq m, had previously failed to sell at an auction in April.

The property description from the auctioneers had stated: “This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.

“The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.

“There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.”

The vacant detached warehouse premises was sold for £286,000 on a freehold tenure, which was below the expected guide price of £315,000 plus fees.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

N&N doctor slams letting agent over home with ‘severe’ damp

Dr Sophie Housden (l) with wife Shey and their three children are protesting at the way abbotFox rented them a damp and mould-ridden home. Photo: Archant/Sophie Housden

Busy A47 junction blocked after ‘several vehicles’ crash

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

Former bank sells at auction for new homes

A former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: EDP

Mark Armstrong: Killer hills, a new PB and why it’s time running clubs get their thinking caps on

Mark Armtrong in action at the Blickling Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant