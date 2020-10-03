Search

Advanced search

Vacant warehouse up for sale at auction for £315,000

PUBLISHED: 09:41 03 October 2020

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be put up for sale at auction again. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be put up for sale at auction again. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space is set to be put up for sale at auction again.

The warehouse on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The detached warehouse, totalling 1,560 sq m, failed to sell at an auction in April – and will now go under the hammer at an auction being held online on October 21.

It is for sale on a freehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £315,000 plus fees.

With Commercial Road located close to Lowestoft town centre, the docks and local amenities, the property description from the auctioneers states: “This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.

“The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.

“There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.

“The previously quoted rent for the building was £50,000.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder investigation launched and two men arrested after stabbing

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died after being stabbed in North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

How bust chalet park took our savings

Chris Tyler invested £55,000 in a Dream Lodge in North Walsham. Investors have been told they will only get back a tiny fraction of their money. Photo: Gregg Brown/Chris Tyler

‘I live for every day’ - what is it like to be diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic?

Laura Middleton-Hughes, from Eaton, (l) and Amy Parkins from Blofield, (r), are both being treated for breast cancer at the NNUH. Photos: Laura Middleton-Hughes/Amy Parkins

‘It’s ridiculous’ - Why are one town’s shops and banks still closing early?

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Surge in coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth prompts plea to public

A coronavirus keep your distance stand in Great Yarmouth. Picture Time and Tide Museum.