Vacant warehouse up for sale at auction for £315,000

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be put up for sale at auction again. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space is set to be put up for sale at auction again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warehouse on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The detached warehouse, totalling 1,560 sq m, failed to sell at an auction in April – and will now go under the hammer at an auction being held online on October 21.

It is for sale on a freehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £315,000 plus fees.

With Commercial Road located close to Lowestoft town centre, the docks and local amenities, the property description from the auctioneers states: “This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.

“The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.

“There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.

“The previously quoted rent for the building was £50,000.”