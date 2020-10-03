Vacant warehouse up for sale at auction for £315,000
PUBLISHED: 09:41 03 October 2020
Archant
A vacant warehouse with office and storage space is set to be put up for sale at auction again.
The warehouse on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
The detached warehouse, totalling 1,560 sq m, failed to sell at an auction in April – and will now go under the hammer at an auction being held online on October 21.
It is for sale on a freehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £315,000 plus fees.
With Commercial Road located close to Lowestoft town centre, the docks and local amenities, the property description from the auctioneers states: “This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.
“The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.
“There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.
“The previously quoted rent for the building was £50,000.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.