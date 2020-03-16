Search

Warehouse for sale at auction for £300,000

PUBLISHED: 10:21 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 16 March 2020

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space is set to be auctioned off.

A vacant warehouse with office and storage space on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The warehouse on Commercial Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The detached warehouse is set to go under the hammer at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - on Wednesday, April 15.

It is for sale on a freehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £300,000 plus fees.

You may also want to watch:

With Commercial Road located close to Lowestoft town centre, the docks and local amenities, the property description from the auctioneers states: 'This vacant detached warehouse premises is currently set up as a ground floor showroom with good sized offices and mezzanine storage areas.

'The building, which extends to 1,560 square metres, has front and rear doors 4.2m x 4.3m.

'There are large customer and staff car parks and yard for delivery and loading.

'The previously quoted rent for the building was £50,000.'

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lots/7259 for further details.

