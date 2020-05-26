New plans proposed for empty town centre butchers

Change of use plans have been lodged to turn a former butchers on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft into a dog grooming salon. Picture: Steel & Co Commercial Property Services Archant

A dog grooming salon could be unveiled in a vacant town centre shop, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to turn a former family butchers in Lowestoft into a new dog grooming salon.

A “prior notification” scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council for “change of use from a butchers to a dog grooming salon” on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.

The change of use plans, which are currently awaiting decision, centre around “a promising retail unit, situated in the heart of Lowestoft town centre,” that had been available to let.

With 5-6 Bevan Street East marketed by Steel & Co Commercial Property Services of Lowestoft, the property has “been let subject to contract (STC)”, according to its website.

Formerly a traditional family butchers, change of use plans have been proposed by Gemma Clarke, to turn the premises into a dog grooming parlour.

In a covering letter to the council, the applicant states: “This will bring new people to the street and town of Lowestoft which will help towards the shop community.”