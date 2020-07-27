‘Prominent’ vacant shop sells at auction
PUBLISHED: 11:09 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 27 July 2020
Archant
A vacant shop and office building has been sold at auction.
The former Workwear Solutions retail premises on Bevan Street East, Lowestoft sold for £65,000 at an online auction last week.
Having been marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the prominent shop was due to go under the hammer at an auction in April, but it was withdrawn prior to the auction.
With the property described as “A prominent vacant commercial premises with further potential,” for sale on a freehold tenure, it then went unsold at an online auction in June.
But at the Auction House East Anglia online auction last Wednesday, July 22 the vacant shop and office building – described as having “development potential” as it is “located close to the town’s main shopping and retail area,” – sold for £65,000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.