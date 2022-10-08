Could you run two of Norfolk's top nature reserves?

Titchwell Marsh RSPB reserve. Norfolk, England. Sand dunes bound together by Marram grass Ammophila arenaria, form an important natural sea defence against the North Sea, but can be easily overwhelmed and eroded by storms. May 2008. - Credit: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

Could you help look after two of Norfolk's flagship nature reserves?

A twitcher's dream job is on offer with the RSPB in the county.

The conservation charity is looking for a warden at its reserves at Titchwell Marsh and Snettisham, on the north west Norfolk coast.

"We are looking for someone experienced in managing wetland nature reserves, both ecologically and from a visitor perspective," the job advert on the RSPB's website says.

The RSPB Nature Reserve at Snettisham, which is part of The Wash. Picture: Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

"You will become part of a diverse team that is continually striving for improvement. You will be organised, resilient, responsible, and trustworthy."

It adds Titchwell has been the society's "showcase reserve on the North Norfolk coast since its acquisition in 1973".

It includes a beach, sand dunes, saltmarsh, freshwater lagoons, freshwater reedbed, and a small woodland.

"The site is managed for a diverse mix of nature including breeding bittern, bearded tits, marsh harriers, avocet, ringed plovers and oystercatchers," the RSPB adds.

"It is also managed for passage waders, wintering wildfowl and turtle doves, as well as the plants and insects that make this coastal environment so unique."

The reserve is considered to be one of the best places in the UK to watch birds and is an important tourist attraction.

Pink-footed geese at RSPB Snettisham Reserve. Here they are pictured flying over the jetty. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Snettisham, which was purchased by the RSPB in 1972, is described as its "showcase reserve on The Wash".

It covers an extensive area of intertidal habitats with a smaller area of saline lagoons and vegetated shingle, which support internationally important numbers of wading birds and pink-footed geese.

Its saltmarsh, saline lagoons and shingle beach are important habitats for breeding redshank, avocet, ringed plover, common tern, and gulls.

The RSPB says the job is a one-year contract to cover a secondment, which may be extended, with a salary of £26,180 - £29,043 a year.

It adds: "Excellent knowledge of coastal wetland birds and habitats and experience in surveying and monitoring throughout the seasons is a requirement of this role."

The closing date for applications is October 16.







