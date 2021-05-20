News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:35 PM May 20, 2021   
A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath. Photograph Simon Parker

Two United States Air Force (USAF) fighter jets have been spotted circling off the Norfolk coast.

The aircraft, which are the McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle's, took off from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath at 2.07pm on Thursday, May 20, before heading straight over Norwich and Stalham before twisting and turning over the North sea for over an hour.

Witnesses said they heard the planes from their homes as they were 'so loud' but enjoyed seeing them in the skies.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said it 'looked like' routine F-15 training.

Over lockdown, both the RAF and USAF have been fully operational with training taking place regularly.

In January this year the RAF 'inadvertently' caused a sonic boom over Norwich as a RAF Hawk aircraft completed a high-speed dive as part of an air test schedule.

Another RAF plane, the Globemaster, was also spotted flying over Norfolk on an exercise in August 2020.




