Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Published: 5:35 PM May 20, 2021

Two United States Air Force (USAF) fighter jets have been spotted circling off the Norfolk coast.

The aircraft, which are the McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle's, took off from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath at 2.07pm on Thursday, May 20, before heading straight over Norwich and Stalham before twisting and turning over the North sea for over an hour. - Credit: FlightRadar24

Witnesses said they heard the planes from their homes as they were 'so loud' but enjoyed seeing them in the skies.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said it 'looked like' routine F-15 training.

Over lockdown, both the RAF and USAF have been fully operational with training taking place regularly.

In January this year the RAF 'inadvertently' caused a sonic boom over Norwich as a RAF Hawk aircraft completed a high-speed dive as part of an air test schedule.

