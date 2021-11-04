Uranus at its brightest and largest in tonight's sky
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Uranus could be visible with the naked eye tonight as it passes in opposition to the sun.
The ice giant will appear at its brightest and largest this evening despite remaining 2.8 billion kilometres from the Earth.
This is because it will come to the point of opposition, which means it will line up with the Earth on the same side of the sun.
The seventh planet from the sun will be visible towards the east for the entire night and will appear as a faint star just above the horizon.
When viewed through a telescope or binoculars, the planet's distinctive greenish-blue hue will be revealed.
The moon is at its new moon phase which means Uranus will not be obscured by bright light reflecting off the moon.
It will be at its highest point around 12am tonight and aside from northern parts of Scotland, the weather will be relatively clear according to the Met Office.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
- 2 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
- 3 Human remains found in search for Diane
- 4 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
- 5 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
- 6 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
- 7 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
- 8 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
- 9 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
- 10 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk