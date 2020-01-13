Search

Advanced search

'Preserve our neighbourhood's beauty' - Residents' frustration at littering

PUBLISHED: 14:37 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 13 January 2020

Pictured: Claire Bizley (left) and Elizabeth Bizley with the bags of litter they collected. Picture: Abigail Bizley

Pictured: Claire Bizley (left) and Elizabeth Bizley with the bags of litter they collected. Picture: Abigail Bizley

Archant

Abigail Bizley (left) and Claire Bizley spent two hours collecting the litter. Picture: Abigail BizleyAbigail Bizley (left) and Claire Bizley spent two hours collecting the litter. Picture: Abigail Bizley

Residents in a Norfolk village have expressed their frustration at the increasing litter build up in their village.

A trio from Upwell collected six bags of litter from Chalk Road in Upwell on Saturday, January 11.

You may also want to watch:

Abigail Bizley, Claire Bizley and Elizabeth Bizley noticed the problem on Saturday, January 3 whilst out walking their dogs and spent two hours the following week cleaning part of the road.

Abigail Bizley, 25, said: "There were hundreds of mainly beer cans on the road side and in the dyke.

"We were frustrated by the litter and decided that we needed to do something to keep our neighbourhood clean.

"We tried to clean up the whole road, but after only two hours, we had filled six very heavy bin bags and couldn't carry any more.

"We hope that by keeping our neighbourhood clean, we can enable other people to enjoy the area and want to preserve it's beauty.

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Clive Lewis quits Labour leadership race

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, has pulled out of the Labour leadership race. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Man detained under mental health act after two Norwich arsons

Scorched pavement following a fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists