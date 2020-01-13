'Preserve our neighbourhood's beauty' - Residents' frustration at littering

Pictured: Claire Bizley (left) and Elizabeth Bizley with the bags of litter they collected. Picture: Abigail Bizley Archant

Abigail Bizley (left) and Claire Bizley spent two hours collecting the litter. Picture: Abigail Bizley Abigail Bizley (left) and Claire Bizley spent two hours collecting the litter. Picture: Abigail Bizley

Residents in a Norfolk village have expressed their frustration at the increasing litter build up in their village.

A trio from Upwell collected six bags of litter from Chalk Road in Upwell on Saturday, January 11.

Abigail Bizley, Claire Bizley and Elizabeth Bizley noticed the problem on Saturday, January 3 whilst out walking their dogs and spent two hours the following week cleaning part of the road.

Abigail Bizley, 25, said: "There were hundreds of mainly beer cans on the road side and in the dyke.

"We were frustrated by the litter and decided that we needed to do something to keep our neighbourhood clean.

"We tried to clean up the whole road, but after only two hours, we had filled six very heavy bin bags and couldn't carry any more.

"We hope that by keeping our neighbourhood clean, we can enable other people to enjoy the area and want to preserve it's beauty.