Firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Norfolk property

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:32 AM March 5, 2022
Firefighters have tackled an overnight fire at a property in Upwell - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews in Norfolk have spent the night tackling a building fire in Upwell. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Baptist Road just after 2.30am today, Saturday, March 5.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used main jets and hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

"A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots."

Appliances from Outwell, Wisbech and Downham Market were called to the blaze.

A 'stop' call was made at 4.24 by the fire service. 

