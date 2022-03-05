Firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Norfolk property

Firefighters have tackled an overnight fire at a property in Upwell - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews in Norfolk have spent the night tackling a building fire in Upwell.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Baptist Road just after 2.30am today, Saturday, March 5.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used main jets and hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

"A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots."

Appliances from Outwell, Wisbech and Downham Market were called to the blaze.

A 'stop' call was made at 4.24 by the fire service.