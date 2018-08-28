90 year old butchers shop has been given approval to be converted into a home

JD Spikings and Sons butchers shop in Upwell to close. Photo; Google Archant

A 90-year-old family-run butcher’s shop has been given the green light to be coverted into a home.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application, put forward by chair of the committee Vivienne Spikings and her husband John, to convert JD Spikings and Sons, in Upwell, during the first planning meeting of the year on Monday.

A report to councillors said the decision to close the business for good was not taken lightly by Mr and Mrs Spikings, as it has been in the family for more than 90 years.

The report stated the reason for the closure of the business and conversion to a home was due to Mr Spikings being 68 and finding the day to day work difficult to cope with.

In February 2016 the family decided to try and lease the business as the premises comes with a family home in which Mr and Mrs Spikings live, meaning selling the business with the home was not possible.

However in the first 12 months just one person viewed the premises and it was taken off the market.