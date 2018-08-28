Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

90 year old butchers shop has been given approval to be converted into a home

PUBLISHED: 16:24 07 January 2019

JD Spikings and Sons butchers shop in Upwell to close. Photo; Google

JD Spikings and Sons butchers shop in Upwell to close. Photo; Google

Archant

A 90-year-old family-run butcher’s shop has been given the green light to be coverted into a home.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application, put forward by chair of the committee Vivienne Spikings and her husband John, to convert JD Spikings and Sons, in Upwell, during the first planning meeting of the year on Monday.

A report to councillors said the decision to close the business for good was not taken lightly by Mr and Mrs Spikings, as it has been in the family for more than 90 years.

The report stated the reason for the closure of the business and conversion to a home was due to Mr Spikings being 68 and finding the day to day work difficult to cope with.

In February 2016 the family decided to try and lease the business as the premises comes with a family home in which Mr and Mrs Spikings live, meaning selling the business with the home was not possible.

However in the first 12 months just one person viewed the premises and it was taken off the market.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Most Read

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

#includeImage($article, 225)

£50,000 donation to fund more Hospiscare services in Ottery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Benji the collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Waitrose gives cafe cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery rising! – Ottery St Mary in seventh heaven at East B Budleigh to make it nine successive league wins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Flood warning issued for north Norfolk and Suffolk coastline

A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists