Parcel firm trials tiny pedal-power delivery vans in Norwich

One of the eQuad delivery mini-vans on Sprowston Road as part of their trial in Norwich - Credit: UPS

An international delivery company is trialling innovative cycle trucks to carry parcels around the streets of Norwich.

UPS is testing its new four-wheel electric-assisted eQuad bike vans in the city as part of a pilot of new ways to deliver to customers while reducing carbon footprint and traffic congestion.

Three-metres long but just 84cm wide the vehicles, which have been likened to something out of Bugsy Malone, can carry up to 210kg and travel 37 miles on a single charge.

Developed by Fernhay they allow the rider to use cycle lanes and easily move through narrow streets and dual-use pedestrian zones.

eQuad bikes are also being tested in London as part of effiorts to reduce emissions and congestion - Credit: UPS

A spokesman said: “UPS is constantly testing new ways to serve customers while reducing carbon footprint and traffic congestion for our last-mile deliveries in the UK. This includes the eQuad, which began testing in London and is being piloted in different locations in the UK, including Norwich."

“The bikes are a great way to beat traffic in urban areas and to deliver to addresses that are harder to reach by a traditional package car,’’ said George Dann, a UPS e-cycle rider.