Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Death of man in Norwich ‘not suspicious’

PUBLISHED: 17:05 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 30 January 2019

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

Police investigating the death of a man in Norwich can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances.

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic GilbertA body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday following the discovery of the body of a man in a property in Upper St Giles Street.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out today, Wednesday 30 January, revealed the man died as a result of natural causes.

The area was sealed off whilst initial enquiries were carried out, but this has since been lifted.

A woman in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, will face no further police action.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

WATCH: Ashton and Leeds – The PinkUn Show #166 LIVE and interactive

This week's PinkUn Show sees ex Norwich City and England striker Dean Ashton plus TV commentator Dan O'Hagan join Michael Bailey down the pub.

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists