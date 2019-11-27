From M&S trifle cereal to Aldi gingerbread gin - 7 quirky things to buy for Christmas 2019

Our supermarkets love to play about with our food when Christmas comes along. Sometimes their creations are a disaster, but here are some we've tried and given the thumps up.

Heston's cheese cake Picture: Waitrose Heston's cheese cake Picture: Waitrose

1. Fig & Port Cheese Cake, Heston from Waitrose and Partners, £12

Might sound a bit weird but this one's a winner - especially if you don't really have a sweet tooth at the end of Crimbo dinner. The pud (which looks like one of those fancy cheese 'cakes' you find at weddings these days) is actually a baked sour cream cheesecake filled with a tangy fig and port centre. It comes on its own lemon shortbread base.

2.12 Gins of Christmas, Aldi, £24.99

Eden Mill 12 Gins of Christmas Picture: Aldi Eden Mill 12 Gins of Christmas Picture: Aldi

What? Twelve cans of gin all to your very self? Can it be true? You bet your Christmas stocking it is. Aldi have come up trumps with this adult advent calendar, which has a different tipple behind each of its 12 windows. But how will you imbibe them? One every other day? Down the first 12 at the beginning of the month and raid the kids' chocolate calendars for the rest? Or, dare we say it….buy two?

3. I'm a Trifle Tasty Cereal, M&S, £2

OK, so it's not as healthy as, say, bran flakes or porridge but for most of us Christmas morning breakfast gives license to go a little bananas and throw the rule book out the window. M&S have developed a nostalgic little number with this granola. It rams in vanilla custard baked oats, white chocolate chunks, strawberry jelly pieces, yoghurt coated cornflakes, freeze-dried raspberries and, wait for it, mini sponge cake pieces.

M&S Trifle cereal Picture: M&S M&S Trifle cereal Picture: M&S

4. Christmas Coals, £5, Waitrose

Have you ever had a lump of coal in your stocking for good luck? Do write and tell us. We can assure you these lumps will be much more palatable. They consist of liquorice flavoured honeycomb dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with twinkling black sugar.

Chocolate coals from Waitrose Picture: Waitrose Chocolate coals from Waitrose Picture: Waitrose

5. Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, £15, M&S

A rather nice little gift this one. Because when you shake it, the layers of 23 carat edible gold leaf rise spectacularly, before slowly falling back to lay at the bottom - just like a snow globe. Citrussy, with a bit of bite, this is a jazzy addition to cocktails this season and can bring some extra va va voom to a glass of prosecco.

M&S Clementine Gin Snow Globe Picture: M&S M&S Clementine Gin Snow Globe Picture: M&S

6. Golden Avocado, £9 (for 250g), Waitrose

This Easter saw garishly (we secretly loved them) green chocolate avocado eggs appear at the supermarket. And the folk at Waitrose just could not resist, it appears, bringing back the fruit du jour for yuletide. A cute gift for vegetarians, maybe a good Secret Santa, the dark chocolate shell with caramelised white chocolate and a chunky cocoa-dusted chocolate stone, dazzles with a gold shimmer.

7. Gin'gerbread Liqueur, Aldi, £9.99

Golden chocolate avocado Picture: Waitrose Golden chocolate avocado Picture: Waitrose

Aldi has some surprisingly decent spirits and has won awards for its whisky. Its Irish cream brand Ballycastle is a known contender against the big boys, and has gone all-out for 2019 with a variety of specialities which are quite yummy, including chocolate and orange, and hazelnut and chocolate. But this one is a proper winner in hot chocolate. It blends cream with gin, and warm, spiced gingerbread flavour. Santa will like it.