City road closed as firefighters try to free owl from tree

Firefighters have been trying to free an owl from a tree on Unthank Road after it escaped from an event. Photo: Gordon Maw Archant

A busy city road was shut this afternoon after an owl was stuck in a tree after an event at a Norwich hospice.

Firefighters were called to Unthank Road just before 2.30pm today (Saturday, September 7), after the bird escaped its handler during an event at the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

In a tweet posted at 3.43pm, Twitter user Gordon Maw said: "Unthank Road shut due to owl stuck up a tree?!

"Apparently a display owl escaped during an event at the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they were called to an incident on the Unthank Road involving the trapped animal.

He said: "The fire service are attempting to bring the owl down.

"The person who owns the owl does performances and shows and it got off its leash."

Speaking after 4pm, they said the service was alerted at 2.27pm and firefighters had not yet been able to bring the owl down to safety.

A clinical worker at the Priscilla Bacon Hospice confirmed there had been an event held there this afternoon, but declined to comment further.