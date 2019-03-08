Unstable lorry load closed A140 roundabout

Traffic has been diverted through Dickleburgh following an incident involving a HGV on the A140. Picture: James Bass Archant

Motorists faced lengthy delays after the closure of the A140 to deal with a lorry whose load had become unstable as it drove around a roundabout.

Police closed the main road at the Dickleburgh and Thelveton roundabout while they deal with the incident, which happened at 10am on Friday, May 10.

A heavy goods vehicle was at the Dickleburgh and Thelveton roundabout when its load of breeze blocks became unstable and shifted on the trailer.

Traffic on the busy Norwich to Ipswich road had to be been diverted through the village of Dickleburgh while the load was transferred to another lorry.

The incident comes a month after a lorry carrying sawdust over turned at the Pulham roundabout causing hours of traffic disruption. And last August another lorry overturned at the Dickleburgh and Thelveton roundabout, causing it to be partially closed for several hours.

