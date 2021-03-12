Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'
Published: 1:43 PM March 12, 2021
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
Police seized a car which was falling apart in Great Yarmouth despite the owner thinking it was in a good enough condition to drive home.
Great Yarmouth Police stopped the car on Thursday, March 11 following obvious concerns about the state of the vehicle.
In a Tweet, police said: "Vehicle stopped in Great Yarmouth. The driver thought it was in a safe and roadworthy condition to drive home to be scrapped tomorrow.
"We had a different opinion and seized it. It also came to light the driver didn't have valid insurance."
