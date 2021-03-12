News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:43 PM March 12, 2021   
The car was due to be scrapped tomorrow, but the driver still thought it was in a good enough condition to drive - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police seized a car which was falling apart in Great Yarmouth despite the owner thinking it was in a good enough condition to drive home.

Great Yarmouth Police stopped the car on Thursday, March 11 following obvious concerns about the state of the vehicle. 

In a Tweet, police said: "Vehicle stopped in Great Yarmouth. The driver thought it was in a safe and roadworthy condition to drive home to be scrapped tomorrow.

"We had a different opinion and seized it. It also came to light the driver didn't have valid insurance."


