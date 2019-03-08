Nordic pop-up to take over Norwich coffee shop

A Norwich coffee shop will play host to a Nordic pop-up event over four weekends this summer.

Maggie Christensen has built up a reputation in Norwich for her authentic Danish pastries and fresh lemonade, delivered to cafés around the city on her bicycle.

Now, she will run Maggie's Nordic Pop-up for four weekends in June and July at Unknown Coffee, at 60 St Benedicts Street in the city centre.

The events will take place on June 8 and 9 and 22 and 23, and July 6 and 7 and 20 and 21.

While tea and coffee will be provided by Unknown, the menu will include Smørrebrød, a traditional open-facing Scandinavian sandwich, topped with beetroot or chickpea.

Cakes will also be on sale, as well as Miss Christensen's famous pastries and soft drinks.

It was in January 2017 that Miss Christensen moved from her native Denmark to Norwich, and quickly decided to create the well-known pastries.