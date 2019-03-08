Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Nordic pop-up to take over Norwich coffee shop

PUBLISHED: 12:13 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 May 2019

Maggie Christensen. Picture: c/o Maggie Christensen

Maggie Christensen. Picture: c/o Maggie Christensen

Maggie Christensen

A Norwich coffee shop will play host to a Nordic pop-up event over four weekends this summer.

Maggie Christensen has built up a reputation in Norwich for her authentic Danish pastries and fresh lemonade, delivered to cafés around the city on her bicycle.

Now, she will run Maggie's Nordic Pop-up for four weekends in June and July at Unknown Coffee, at 60 St Benedicts Street in the city centre.

You may also want to watch:

The events will take place on June 8 and 9 and 22 and 23, and July 6 and 7 and 20 and 21.

While tea and coffee will be provided by Unknown, the menu will include Smørrebrød, a traditional open-facing Scandinavian sandwich, topped with beetroot or chickpea.

Cakes will also be on sale, as well as Miss Christensen's famous pastries and soft drinks.

It was in January 2017 that Miss Christensen moved from her native Denmark to Norwich, and quickly decided to create the well-known pastries.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with wooden telegraph pole

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed with a wooden telegraph pole on the B1108 at Barnham Broom. Picture: GOOGLE.

Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists