UEA’s Sportspark recognised as the best of its kind in UK

PUBLISHED: 22:02 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:02 07 March 2019

The Sportspark at the UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Sportspark has been recognised as the best sporting facility of its kind in the UK.

The Sportspark was named as the top performing facility managed centre 2018 registered with Quest, which is Sport England’s tool to measure the continuous improvement of leisure facilities.

The centre beat almost 700 other facilities across the UK to be awarded with the title.

Quest judge the improvement on an annual basis, based on a mystery visit and an assessment of 13 modules across a number of categories including customer service, cleaning, environmental management, finance and event management.

Phil Steele, director of sport at UEA, said: “I am immensely proud that we have been judged as the highest performers in our field and this award is testament to the commitment being put in day in and day out by the hardworking and dedicated Sportspark team”.

