Name your Norfolk gigs which changed the world ahead of Latitude Festival

The Good, The Bad and The Queen headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Steve Hunt Picture: Steve Hunt

From Kraftwerk's surprising visit at the end of a ten year hiatus, to Coldplay's intimate student bar performance, Norwich has always been home to a fine selection of live gigs.

Ed Sheeran at the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich. Credit: Angela Sharpe Ed Sheeran at the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich. Credit: Angela Sharpe

There was Ed Sheeran's 2008 LCR performance the year he won the 'Next Big Thing' competition and in 2015 the city saw Taylor Swift, the Foo Fighters and Muse all perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Earlham Park.

Now, as thousands of music fans across the county prepare to pack their bags for Latitude Festival, a call has gone out for people to identify their favourite gigs.

At the festival, which runs from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, the UEA will have a shed in the festival's Faraway Forest which people can visit to write down the gigs that changed their life and share their music experiences.

Chris Martin on guitar as Coldplay play for Radio 1's Live Lounge at the UEA, with Fearne Cotton, right. Picture: Denise Bradley Chris Martin on guitar as Coldplay play for Radio 1's Live Lounge at the UEA, with Fearne Cotton, right. Picture: Denise Bradley

The university will then be curating a list of the top ten gigs that changed the world.

Reporter Matthew Nixon on his favourite ever gig.

Taylor Swift live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Paul Bayfield Taylor Swift live at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Norwich 2015 - Paul Bayfield

When I first heard rapper Loyle Carner was coming to UEA's LCR in my second year, I was buzzing for what I knew would be a brilliant performance,

His first album has been out for just under a year to massive critical acclaim and I had heard from friends that his performances were not to miss. A few friends and I secured tickets and learned every word of his songs. But, only one song into his performance, the Mercury Prize winning artist had to stop the gig.

Unfortunately he had to address sexist comments someone in the audience made to support act Elisa and Srigala. The entire audience erupted in boos and the person who made the comments was kicked out and banned from the venue.

Muse live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Paul Bayfield live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Paul Bayfield Muse live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Paul Bayfield live at Radio 1 Big Weekend 2015 in Norwich - Paul Bayfield

Loyle went on to call the night his favourite of the tour, and reminded us all what being at a gig is all about.