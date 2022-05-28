UEA changes to high level student walkways over safety fall fears

Safety railings are to be installed on overhead walkways at the University of East Anglia’s famous Ziggurat buildings to address concerns after student falls.

The UEA has submitted plans to raise the height of existing concrete parapets on its raised footpaths, install rail and replace existing safety lighting in response to “recent health and safety incidents on campus”.

The UEA said it planned improvements to a safe environment for students and staff - Credit: UEA

The Ziggurat and 'Lasdun Wall' student accommodation and teaching buildings are linked by a series of high level walkways.

Built in the 1960s they have become an iconic part of the university and changes require special permission as they are Grade II listed.

In a planning application to Norwich City Council the university states: “The walkways are in constant use by pedestrians and in some areas form the roof above the building below.

“The UEA wishes to raise the height of the parapets to a minimum of 1,100mm above the paving level to provide a safe environment for the students and staff.”

A series of high walkways link student accommodation and teaching blocks and other facilities at the UEA. - Credit: Archant

The improvements come after a series of incidents in recent years.

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he fell from a building on the campus in March this year.

And the university students' union called for additional safety measures including railings to be put in place on raised walkways after a student suffered serious leg injuries in 2015 after falling 15ft following a night out at the campus LCR venue.

The body also raised safety concerns regarding the Ziggurat roofs saying, although out of bounds for students, they had no measures to stop people clambering on top of them.

The UEA said the latest planned measures were part of an on-going extensive programme of improvements to improve the guarding across the 'Lasdun Wall' and Ziggurat walkways.

The iconic Grade II listed Ziggurat buildings at the UEA - Credit: Archant

A university spokesperson said: “The plan to raise the parapets along the 'Lasdun Wall' is part of a rolling programme to renew the concrete on campus and keep them in line with modern standards.

"This, along with the safety rails along the same section of the walkway, forms part of our ongoing work to ensure that campus remains safe and sustainable for our whole community.”