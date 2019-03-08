Single mother left with £62 to last until May after Universal Credit woe

A Beccles mother was left with £62 to last until the end of April after problems with her Universal Credit. PHOTO: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

A single mother had been left with £62 to last her until the end of the April as February’s short month wreaked havoc with her Universal Credit.

The mother faced having to sell her car and lose her job. PHOTO: John Stillwell/PA Wire The mother faced having to sell her car and lose her job. PHOTO: John Stillwell/PA Wire

The Beccles mother, who wished to remain anonymous, faced having to sell her car which would, as a result, see her lose her job.

After reaching out to this newspaper, the mother was offered an advance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

She said: “Last year I lost my job and had to take a job on half of my previous salary, so I spoke to the DWP to get Universal Credit for a top up as I am a single parent, and I have been getting it since October.

“Because February had 28 days, they calculated it from February 27 until March 30, so it included two months of wages, which meant I could not get any Universal Credit.

“I only had £62 in my bank account to last me until the end of April.”

The mother, who has a teenage daughter, was left preparing to sell her car, which she believes is worth around £500.

She said: “I phoned the DWP and they got me an emergency appointment at the job centre, but they said there was nothing that could be done.

“My job requires me to drive and without a car I cannot do it. I have talked to my boss but there is nothing they can do to help.

“I sold my car last year and bought a cheap one.”

The mother said she faced being on more benefits if she loses her job.

She said: “We are grateful to have any Universal Credit, but unfortunately when it doesn’t work it really doesn’t and it falls apart at the seams.

“I will be unemployed if I sell my car so no one wins. My company lose a worker and I will be back on full benefits.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said they have since been in contact with the mother to offer an advance and explain how to pay it back.

The spokeswoman said: “We have been in contact with her to explain her Universal Credit payments.

“To calculate the benefit, we take wage payments into account based on when they are received.”