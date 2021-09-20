Club reopens after Covid cases among staff and customers

Published: 1:13 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM September 20, 2021

The United Services Social Club in Hunstanton, which has reopened after a member of staff and two customers tested positive - Credit: Chris Bishop

A popular social club closed its doors for more than 10 days after a Covid outbreak among staff and customers.

The United Services Social Club in Hunstanton reopened on Monday after a deep clean of the premises.

It took the decision to close from September 8 after learning of the positive tests, although it was not clear whether those affected had actually caught the virus at the club on Homefields Road or elsewhere.

John Turner, president of the 2,000-strong club, said: "We had a staff member test positive and a couple of members went down with it as well so we closed the club as a precaution. They're all cleared now, everything's fine."

There were fears an influx of holidaymakers and the lifting of restrictions would see case numbers increase in the coastal town, as thousands flocked to the sea before then end of the summer.

But the latest government coronavirus figures show there were four positive tests in Hunstanton during the week to September 14.

The infection rate per 100,000 people in the town currently stands at 76, while the national rate is 311 and the rate for the district of King's Lynn and West Norfolk is 205, with 65 people a day testing positive and numbers falling by 27pc over the last seven days.

Admissions to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have seen a 44pc fall week on week, with 29 in the last seven days.

Some 108,381 people have now had both doses in West Norfolk, almost 80pc of the population aged 16-plus.

It comes as over-50s in Norfolk and elsewhere are set to be offered booster jabs as part of a ramped-up campaign in England prior to the arrival of winter, which sees an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Some 1.5m people will be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service.

Texts are being sent to people from Monday while letters will be sent to those who are eligible later in the week, NHS England said.

Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.