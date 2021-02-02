News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Union dishes out thousands in charity funding round

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:43 PM February 2, 2021   
Anastasia Twigg, chairman of Unite's LE (London and Eastern) 1880 branch.

Groups dedicated to helping others across Norfolk have received a cash boost from Unite the Union. 

Anastasia Twigg, chairman of Unite's LE (London and Eastern) 1880 branch, based in Norwich, said they had expanded their regular round of donations because of extra need during the pandemic.

The groups each receiving £750 from the union include Cromer Methodist Church's Community Cares Project, the James Paget Ostomy Support Group, Wymondham Dementia Support Group, Steven Newing House in Fakenham, St Martins Housing Trust Norwich and Better Together.

Ms Twigg said there were many groups across Norfolk doing their best to support others, while also facing funding shortages, as they could not fundraise as they normally would because of the pandemic.

She said:  "In the circumstances many charities have found themselves in we felt it was important to do as much as we were able. 

"It's important that people are aware that their trade union can offer support, and I always encourage people to get in touch - it's our way of expressing solidarity with those that we work alongside."

