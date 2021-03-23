999 crews called to flat fire in Norwich
Published: 6:07 PM March 23, 2021
- Credit: Jess Long
Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Norwich.
Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston received the call shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire at a property on Union Street.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building with hose reel jets.
But the fire had been extinguished before their arrival and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the building of smoke.
The fire crews were on scene for around 30 minutes with the stop message being received at 5.08pm.
An ambulance and the police were also present at the scene.
