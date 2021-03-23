999 crews called to flat fire in Norwich

Published: 6:07 PM March 23, 2021

Firefighters attend the fire at the Union Street in Norwich

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Norwich.

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston received the call shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire at a property on Union Street.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Union Street in Norwich on Tuesday afternoon

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building with hose reel jets.

But the fire had been extinguished before their arrival and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the building of smoke.

Emergency services were called to Union Street in Norwich due to a fire at a property on Tuesday afternoon

The fire crews were on scene for around 30 minutes with the stop message being received at 5.08pm.

An ambulance and the police were also present at the scene.