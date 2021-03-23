News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
999 crews called to flat fire in Norwich

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:07 PM March 23, 2021   
Firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attend the fire at the Union Street in Norwich 

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Norwich. 

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston received the call shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire at a property on Union Street. 

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Union Street in Norwich on Tuesday afternoon 

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building with hose reel jets.

But the fire had been extinguished before their arrival and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the building of smoke. 

Emergency services were called to Union Street in Norwich due to a fire at a property on Tuesday afternoon 

The fire crews were on scene for around 30 minutes with the stop message being received at 5.08pm. 

An ambulance and the police were also present at the scene. 

