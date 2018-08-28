Live ‘unicorn’ and ‘dragon’ to attend farm’s festive fundraiser

Poppy the Christmas Unicorn getting ready for Angelica's Rainbow event at Marlpit Community Centre. Picture: Lora Steggles Archant

Norwich’s only not-for-profit urban animal farm is hosting a festive fundraiser with a live ‘unicorn’ and ‘dragon’.

Angelica’s Rainbow Christmas, at the Marlpit Community Centre, Hellesdon Road, will feature a live ‘unicorn’ in the shape of Poppy the Shetland Pony, and ‘dragon’ – Amber the reptile, as well as a menagerie of other animals.

Visitors will get a chance to feed and groom the ‘unicorn’ and hold other animals. There will also be a fun activity trail, Christmas card colouring competition and a name the Bunny competition.

Director of Angelica’s Rainbow Lora Steggles said: “All proceeds are going to the charitable work Angelica’s Rainbow carries out in the community, and new visitors site and home for animals.”

Tickets for the event on December 1 between 12.30 and 4pm, cost £1.50 in advance, £2 on the door with children under one doing free.

To book advance ticket, email: angelicasrainbow@gmail.com or call 07423 907447