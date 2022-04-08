Warning issued after Second World War bomb found on Norfolk beach

A warning has been issued after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found on a Norfolk beach.

An Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) from Colchester were called to the scene at Walcott Beach on Monday, April 4, where they conducted a controlled explosion.

Nearby homes were evacuated and a 100m cordon was put in place in the area.

A member of the public had discovered the explosive following a low tide.

Following the incident HM Coastguard warned those enjoying the county's beaches not to touch items they do not recognise and to move to a safe spot before calling 999.

The Coastguard warned that unexplained items were particularly common following bad weather but added that most are harmless.

