Army called in after unexploded shell found on beach
A Second World War-era explosive shell has been blown up after it was found on a north Norfolk beach.
Bacton Coastguard was called to inspect the item at 3.47pm on Monday after a member of the public spotted it on the beach at Walcott.
The Coastguard called in the army's Colchester-based bomb squad, who collected the shell and blew it up on Tuesday morning.
An army spokesman said: "Destroying the shell was the safest thing to do in the circumstances, as old ammunition can be quite unstable.
"We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them. It is better to be safe than sorry."
The bomb disposal team were from Colchester Troop, 621 Squadron, 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps.
