Army called in after unexploded shell found on beach

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:40 PM February 16, 2021   
The army's bomb disposal team at Walcott beach collecting the unexploded shell. 

The army's bomb disposal team at Walcott beach collecting the unexploded shell. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

A Second World War-era explosive shell has been blown up after it was found on a north Norfolk beach. 

Bacton Coastguard was called to inspect the item at 3.47pm on Monday after a member of the public spotted it on the beach at Walcott.

The Coastguard called in the army's Colchester-based bomb squad, who collected the shell and blew it up on Tuesday morning. 

Coastguard team members were called to the scene of the unexploded shell. 

Coastguard team members were called to the scene of the unexploded shell. - Credit: Bell the Biker

An army spokesman said: "Destroying the shell was the safest thing to do in the circumstances, as old ammunition can be quite unstable.

"We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them. It is better to be safe than sorry." 

The bomb disposal team were from Colchester Troop, 621 Squadron, 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps.

A line was drawn around the shell on Walcott beach to mark its location. 

A line was drawn around the shell on Walcott beach to mark its location. - Credit: Bell the Biker

The unexploded Second World War-era shell on the beach at Walcott. 

The unexploded Second World War-era shell on the beach at Walcott. - Credit: Bell the Biker

The shell next to a set of keys for size comparison.

The shell next to a set of keys for size comparison. - Credit: Bell the Biker

The shell next to a walkie-talkie for size comparison. 

The shell next to a walkie-talkie for size comparison. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

The army's bomb squad came from Colchester to inspect and collect the unexploded shell. 

The army's bomb squad came from Colchester to inspect and collect the unexploded shell. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard


