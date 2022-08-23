Homes evacuated after unexploded bomb found on north Norfolk beach
Published: 5:00 PM August 23, 2022
Homes have been evacuated and a cordon is in place after an unexploded device was found on a north Norfolk beach.
Police were called to Walcott beach, between Mundesley and Happisburgh, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.
A bomb squad is at the scene, alongside the Coastguard, and a nearby road has also been closed.
A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Walcott Beach following reports of an unexploded ordinance device.
"Police are assisting with a road closure and evacuation of neighbouring properties, alongside the Coastguard.
"A cordon is in place and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team are dealing with the incident."