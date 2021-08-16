News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:46 PM August 16, 2021    Updated: 4:50 PM August 16, 2021
breaking news

Breaking News - Credit: Archant

Police are currently on scene at Anderson’s Meadow, off Mile Cross Road, in Norwich, following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

Officers were called at 12.50pm on Monday after the device, believed to be a Second World War mortar, was found by a workman.

Police are working with staff from landowners Norwich City Council and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was contacted and has recently arrived on scene and will assess the item.

The public have been asked to avoid the area while the device is safely contained and assessed.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  2. 2 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
  3. 3 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  1. 4 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  2. 5 Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
  3. 6 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act
  4. 7 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
  5. 8 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  7. 10 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

Norfolk Live

Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which may or may not be by Banksy. 

Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus