Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
Police are currently on scene at Anderson’s Meadow, off Mile Cross Road, in Norwich, following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
Officers were called at 12.50pm on Monday after the device, believed to be a Second World War mortar, was found by a workman.
Police are working with staff from landowners Norwich City Council and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was contacted and has recently arrived on scene and will assess the item.
The public have been asked to avoid the area while the device is safely contained and assessed.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
