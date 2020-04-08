Woman in 60s found dead in garden
PUBLISHED: 15:14 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 08 April 2020
Archant
A woman was found dead in a Norfolk garden this morning.
Norfolk Police officers and paramedics were called to a home on Post Office Close, in South Walsham, shortly before 9am on Wednesday, April 8.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries.”
