Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham.

A woman was found dead in a Norfolk garden this morning.

Norfolk Police officers and paramedics were called to a home on Post Office Close, in South Walsham, shortly before 9am on Wednesday, April 8.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries.”