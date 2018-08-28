Search

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:55 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 19 December 2018

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Archant

An unexpected power cut is affecting 69 homes in Norwich according to UK Power Networks.

The power cut was first reported at around 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon in the ‘NR2 3’ area of the city.

Hot water and electricity have both been cut off in the Mount Pleasant and Eaton areas of Norwich, due to UK Power Networks engineers having to turn the power off to safely repair two faults on their network.

Ayeshah Lalloo, 22, of Connaught Road, said: “I have seen the UK Power Networks van down the road for a few days now but I don’t know whether that’s related to what’s happening.

“It’s just a bit of a pain not knowing when it’s going to come back, especially now it gets dark so early.”

“The UK Power Networks Twitter team have been really helpful and signed me up to receive text updates about what’s going on.”

Power to the area is due to be back on between 6 and 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

