'They thought he was dead' - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

PUBLISHED: 19:20 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 27 August 2019

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

A resident on a quiet Norfolk road has spoken of his shock after a group of bin men discovered a "well-dressed" unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch.

Refuse collectors working on Chapel Lane, Wymondham, on Tuesday, August 27, found a man lying in the hollow next to the roadside just before 8am.

They alerted residents and a group of concerned neighbours called police and the fire and ambulance services to the scene.

Resident Paul Findlay said: "There was this well-dressed man lying face-up in the ditch.

"It's quite a deep ditch and he was just lying at the bottom.

"Nobody knows who he is or how and when he got there.

"It's a bit of a mystery."

Mr Findlay, a retired solicitor from King's Lynn, said he first noticed something was wrong when he saw the bin men gathered across the street.

"I noticed they were collecting the green bins and they were all at the other side of the road looking down into the ditch," he said.

"My neighbour and a friend of hers who were walking past also went across and they were all looking down at the ditch.

"Then the bin men went off and the neighbours went back home, and a few minutes later a fire engine arrived.

"They went over and started looking in the ditch and trying to get into the field - I assumed it was an animal that was trapped, as there was no ambulance."

Mr Findlay, who moved onto the street five years ago, added: "The bin men had happened to notice him as they must have just walked past - there are no bins that side.

"At first [they] thought he was dead but then realised he was alive."

Mr Findlay described Chapel Road as a quiet area, popular with ramblers and dog walkers.

He said there were no bus or train stations in the vicinity and most traffic takes a parallel route.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "We were called at 7.49am with reports of a person who was unconscious in Chapel Lane, Wymondham.

"We sent one ambulance and took a patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

A fire service spokesperson said a fire engine from Wymondham assisted the ambulance service on Chapel Lane at 8am until 8.15am, after being alerted at 7.47am.

Officers from Norfolk police are also understood to have attended.

