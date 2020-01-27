If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk.

Dozens of estates remain unclaimed in Norfolk. Check our tables to see if your surname is on the list - you could be due thousands of pounds.

HM Treasury takes care of people's homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet, updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Many names have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

If your surname is on the list it's worth checking your family tree to see if any of the unclaimed estates could have belonged to a relative.

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate and you'll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government's website.