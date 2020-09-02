Search

You could be set to inherit a fortune if your name is on this list of unclaimed estates

PUBLISHED: 11:37 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 02 September 2020

There are many unclaimed estates within Norfolk Photo: Getty

There are many unclaimed estates within Norfolk Photo: Getty

This is the most up-to-date list of unclaimed estates of people who died or were born in Norfolk, correct as of September 2020.

HM Treasury takes care of people’s homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet, updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Many names have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

We put a list for Norfolk together quarterly and the tables show an up-to-date list from September 2020.

If your surname is on the list it’s worth checking your family tree to see if any of the unclaimed estates could have belonged to a relative.

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate and you’ll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government’s website.

