Is your surname on this list? You could inherit a fortune

Published: 1:22 PM January 18, 2021

You could be looking at inheriting thousands of pounds if your name is on the up-to-date list of unclaimed estates in Norfolk.

HM Treasury looks after people's homes and estates when someone dies without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government produce a list of legacies which have not been claimed by any relatives and is updated daily.

Some names have been on the list for years and many are believed to have dies alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

You better act quick to make a claim if you see your name as the government only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate.

When making a claim, you will be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification. Also, you may be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

If you are not a relative, you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example, if you lived together or cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim, you can visit the government's website.