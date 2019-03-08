Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people living in Norfolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed - check our searchable table to see if your name is on the list.

HM Treasury takes care of people's homes and estates when someone has died without making a will or has no named next-of-kin.

The government then produces a spreadsheet, updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Many names have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate - meaning you must act quickly to make a claim.

When making a claim you'll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government's website.

