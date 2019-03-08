Search

Advanced search

A sky walk, circular market stalls and a viaduct - a glimpse into a Norwich that could have been

PUBLISHED: 17:28 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 17 October 2019

How Norwich market may have looked. Hudson Architects in Norwich are exhibiting sketches and building plans that never saw the light of day. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How Norwich market may have looked. Hudson Architects in Norwich are exhibiting sketches and building plans that never saw the light of day. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A sky walk around the city, a civic centre by City Hall and an enormous viaduct by Carrow Road.

Sian Davies and Jack Spencer Ashworth from Hudson Architects who are hosting the UNBUILT Norwich exhibition, showcasing building plans that were never realised. Picture: Neil DidsburySian Davies and Jack Spencer Ashworth from Hudson Architects who are hosting the UNBUILT Norwich exhibition, showcasing building plans that were never realised. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While none of these things exist today, they are all visions that were once held for the fine city - and almost came to fruition.

A new exhibition curated by a Norwich architectural firm has provided a glimpse into what the city could have been, had various plans not gone by the wayside.

Some of these ambitious visions stem decades back, while others are more recent, but each would have made their won stamp on the city in one way or another.

Among these are a Bewilderwood-style sky-walk leading visitors from the Castle grounds on a circular route around the city - proposed just a few years ago - and an ambitious vision to transform St Andrew's Hall.

An exhibition of Norwich building plans that never saw teh light of day are being shown at Hudson architects on St. Andrews Street. Picture: Neil DidsburyAn exhibition of Norwich building plans that never saw teh light of day are being shown at Hudson architects on St. Andrews Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Displayed at Hudson's Architects' studio on St Andrews Street, Unbuilt showcases a host of designs for various waylaid projects, giving visitors an unique look how different Norwich could have look had things been different.

It was largely curated by Jackon Spencer Ashworth, senior architectural designer at Hudson, who pulled together the works from fellow firms and the Norwich Record Office.

He said: "It can be really frustrating as an architect to work on something and never see it come to life - although you do also accept it is part and parcel of the job and that there are many, many reasons it can happen.

"When it is something you have worked on a long time falls through though it is heartbreaking - so it has been incredibly interesting to look through some of these."

A vision for how St Andrew's Hall could have been transformed. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsA vision for how St Andrew's Hall could have been transformed. Picture: Hudson Architects

Sian Davies, a director at Hudson, added: "We often find ourselves talking in the office about things that never were, so this was a great opportunity to get these things seen and shared.

"We thought it would be a fun way to bring some of these dreams and visions to life."

The exhibition, which runs until Saturday. November 2, showcases works of architects including Hudson, Feildon and Mawson and A Squared.

It is open to the public every Thursday and Friday or by appointment by contacting Hudson on 01603 766220.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Running column: Mark Armstrong is putting his best foot forward... but which one will it be?

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with a broken ankle. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A sky walk, circular market stalls and a viaduct - a glimpse into a Norwich that could have been

How Norwich market may have looked. Hudson Architects in Norwich are exhibiting sketches and building plans that never saw the light of day. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists