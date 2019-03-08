A sky walk, circular market stalls and a viaduct - a glimpse into a Norwich that could have been

How Norwich market may have looked. Hudson Architects in Norwich are exhibiting sketches and building plans that never saw the light of day. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A sky walk around the city, a civic centre by City Hall and an enormous viaduct by Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sian Davies and Jack Spencer Ashworth from Hudson Architects who are hosting the UNBUILT Norwich exhibition, showcasing building plans that were never realised. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sian Davies and Jack Spencer Ashworth from Hudson Architects who are hosting the UNBUILT Norwich exhibition, showcasing building plans that were never realised. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While none of these things exist today, they are all visions that were once held for the fine city - and almost came to fruition.

A new exhibition curated by a Norwich architectural firm has provided a glimpse into what the city could have been, had various plans not gone by the wayside.

Some of these ambitious visions stem decades back, while others are more recent, but each would have made their won stamp on the city in one way or another.

Among these are a Bewilderwood-style sky-walk leading visitors from the Castle grounds on a circular route around the city - proposed just a few years ago - and an ambitious vision to transform St Andrew's Hall.

An exhibition of Norwich building plans that never saw teh light of day are being shown at Hudson architects on St. Andrews Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury An exhibition of Norwich building plans that never saw teh light of day are being shown at Hudson architects on St. Andrews Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Displayed at Hudson's Architects' studio on St Andrews Street, Unbuilt showcases a host of designs for various waylaid projects, giving visitors an unique look how different Norwich could have look had things been different.

It was largely curated by Jackon Spencer Ashworth, senior architectural designer at Hudson, who pulled together the works from fellow firms and the Norwich Record Office.

He said: "It can be really frustrating as an architect to work on something and never see it come to life - although you do also accept it is part and parcel of the job and that there are many, many reasons it can happen.

"When it is something you have worked on a long time falls through though it is heartbreaking - so it has been incredibly interesting to look through some of these."

A vision for how St Andrew's Hall could have been transformed. Picture: Hudson Architects A vision for how St Andrew's Hall could have been transformed. Picture: Hudson Architects

Sian Davies, a director at Hudson, added: "We often find ourselves talking in the office about things that never were, so this was a great opportunity to get these things seen and shared.

"We thought it would be a fun way to bring some of these dreams and visions to life."

The exhibition, which runs until Saturday. November 2, showcases works of architects including Hudson, Feildon and Mawson and A Squared.

It is open to the public every Thursday and Friday or by appointment by contacting Hudson on 01603 766220.